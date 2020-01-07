Employers are likely looking for people who've updated their skills during the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA — ATLANTA—COVID-19 has put a strain on the U.S. economy, and anyone looking for work may need to update their resume to reflect their experiences during the pandemic.

The coronavirus not only changed our nation’s employment picture, it has also changed the expectations of people looking to hire.

COVID-19 has left an indelible mark on companies who expect to have employees working from home long term, maybe even permanently.

Experts with the Georgia Department of Labor tell us it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add your teleworking skills to your resume.

The DOL’s J. Alexis recommends that you be specific.

“If you’ve made 500 Zoom calls during the pandemic, include that number so the individual knows this person is capable,” says Alexis. “Include any new tasks, responsibilities, projects, software tools they’ve recently used.”

“Anything you’ve learned, anything you’ve accomplished, anything that was out of the norm,” says Alexis.

Many businesses now use software to scan your resume to determine if it should see human eyes.

“Most times it’s a system looking for keywords on that document,” says Alexis.

It might search your resume for words like Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

“It may look for all of those things,” says Alexis.