A community conversation to protect Atlanta's youth | 11Alive's #BlackYouthTownhall

Our station held a community conversation sponsored by Grady focusing on the city's Black youth and the help they need when it comes to safety, mentorship and resources.

The conversation is part of 11Alive Uninterrupted, a program that creates space for in-depth conversations with those making a difference and impact on the city.

The public event took place at Auburn Avenue Research Library, a resource space that is dedicated to curating events for the community year round.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, rapper Young Dro, community leaders, parents and youth joined to talk about solutions, prevention and resources to help local youth thrive.

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi, the visionary behind the event, co-hosted the important discussion with legendary radio host V-103's DJ Greg Street.

Jeffery Gates is a gun violence survivor who is part of Grady 's initiative to prevent gun violence. Gates was shot by a stray bullet years ago, and now he leans on his lived experience to connect with teens and young adults through Grady Hospital’s violence intervention program called Interrupting Violence with Youth and Young adults (IVYY).

The Atlanta native received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Mercer University and a master’s in public administration at Troy University.

Mrs. Rice received a Master’s in Special Education from the University of West Georgia and she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Mrs. Shakira Rice is the director of community Engagement for Clayton County Schools. She is a former principal at North Clayton Middle School with more than 20 years of experience working with students and families in the district.

Gary Davis Sr. is the founder of Next Level Boys Academy , a mentoring organization dedicated to helping young men build better relationships with their families and communities. He’s a philanthropist, mentor and author of a book called “Raising Him Without Him.”

Rapper Young Dro grew up in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. He launched an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta’s youth called “It Still Takes a Village.”

DJ Greg Street is an legendary radio personality who has been making his mark on Atlanta’s airwaves since 1995 at V-103. He previously worked for radio stations in Mississippi, Alabama, Houston, and Dallas.

Neima Abdulahi is a journalist at 11Alive News who specializes in culture, entertainment, and social impact reporting. Born in Somalia but raised in the heart of Atlanta, Neima is committed to telling stories that make an impact on our community.

Resources for Atlanta's youth :

We compiled a list of local resources working to help the youth in Atlanta.

City of Atlanta’s ‘Year of the Youth’ program

This initiative launched by Mayor Andre Dickens creates opportunities and provides resources to help our community’s youth. The Year of the Youth is offering activities that help teens and young adults in Atlanta access resources, find jobs and connect with mentors.

Grady Hospital's IVYY Program

Grady Hospital launched a program called Interrupting Violence with Youth and Young adults (IVYY). It's a hospital-based, violence intervention program that combines safety planning, services and trauma-informed care to improve their lives and reduce retaliation and recidivism.

The program works with medical staff as well as community partners to help participants improve their healthcare while also connecting with resources like after school, employment and higher education.

Silence the Shame

Silence the Shame is a non-profit organization created to stop the stigma surrounding mental health and reduce the disparities minority groups face. The organization, created by former music executive and Atlanta native Shanti Das, offers many programs for local youth.

Next Level Boys Academy

Next Level Boys Academy is a mentoring organization specifically for boys and young men. The organization, founded by Gary Davis Sr., works with boys from ages 5 to 25 to help them build a better life. The Academy offers many programs that help with life and social skills, conflict resolution, anger management, behavior modification, GED resources and job placements.

It Still Takes a Village

‘It STILL Takes a Village’ is a gun-violence prevention initiative launched by local hip-hop artist Young Dro and Dr. Ciara Elle. The program works together with parents, teachers, artists and community members to addresses gun violence, drug abuse and mental and behavioral challenges among youth.

You can volunteer, become a mentor or sponsor an event near you.

