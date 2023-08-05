Resources to help Atlanta's youth

11Alive compiled a list of local resources working to help young people in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Right before the academic school year ends, 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi hosted a conversation aimed at protecting Atlanta's youth.

Thanks to our sponsor, Grady Hospital, 11Alive brought together Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, school officials, nonprofit leaders, music industry veterans, parents and teens to talk about violence prevention and opportunities for young adults in Atlanta.

Neima and V103's DJ Greg Street held the public discussion at Auburn Avenue Research Library, a resource space dedicated to curating events for the community year-round.

We compiled a list of local resources working to help the youth in Atlanta.

City of Atlanta’s ‘Year of the Youth’ program

This initiative launched by Mayor Andre Dickens creates opportunities and provides resources to help our community’s youth. The Year of the Youth is offering activities that help teens and young adults in Atlanta access resources, find jobs and connect with mentors.

Grady Hospital's IVYY Program

Grady Hospital launched a program called Interrupting Violence with Youth and Young adults (IVYY). It's a hospital-based, violence intervention program that combines safety planning, services and trauma-informed care to improve their lives and reduce retaliation and recidivism.

The program works with medical staff as well as community partners to help participants improve their healthcare while also connecting with resources like after school, employment and higher education.

Silence the Shame

Silence the Shame is a non-profit organization created to stop the stigma surrounding mental health and reduce the disparities minority groups face. The organization, created by former music executive and Atlanta native Shanti Das, offers many programs for local youth.

Next Level Boys Academy

Next Level Boys Academy is a mentoring organization specifically for boys and young men. The organization, founded by Gary Davis Sr., works with boys from ages 5 to 25 to help them build a better life. The Academy offers many programs that help with life and social skills, conflict resolution, anger management, behavior modification, GED resources and job placements.

It Still Takes a Village

‘It STILL Takes a Village’ is a gun-violence prevention initiative launched by local hip-hop artist Young Dro and Dr. Ciara Elle. The program works together with parents, teachers, artists and community members to addresses gun violence, drug abuse and mental and behavioral challenges among youth.

You can volunteer, become a mentor or sponsor an event near you.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta