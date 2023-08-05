Young Dro, Atlanta mayor discuss youth violence, keeping Atlanta safe | How to watch 11Alive's #BlackYouthTownHall

Instead of vigils after violence, 11Alive is looking for real solutions to help the youngest generation of our city.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — There’s a state of emergency to protect Atlanta’s youth. Instead of vigils after violence, 11Alive is looking for real solutions to help the youngest generation of our city.

11Alive, along with our sponsor Grady Hospital, came together with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, hip-hop artist Young Dro and other local leaders to have an important conversation on how to keep our streets safe.

11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi co-hosted the #BlackYouthTownHall with V103's DJ Greg Street at Auburn Avenue Research Library on May 8, 2023. The library helped make this event possible.

Viewers can watch the conversation in a one-hour special on 11Alive at 8 P.M. on Thursday, May, 25. The discussion will also stream in the 11Alive+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE