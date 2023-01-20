Over $1 million awarded for road improvement projects in Stonecrest

The Stonecrest City Council will vote on the contract to determine which roads will qualify for the 2023 repaving program.

STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest is set to receive a generous award for road improvement projects set to begin in 2023.

On Friday, over $1.1 million was granted for the city to resurface approximately 7.49 lane miles of streets via revenue brought in from the Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Additionally, funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) program will help contribute to the project. The city received $548,187 from the LMIG program in 2022, and already collected $559,844 just this month alone, according to a release.

Those funds were awarded based on Stonecrest's population and the length of certain roads in the city, a spokesperson with the city said. Part of those LMIG funds will also be used to support the street repair and repaving program in the city this year.

“Stonecrest officials are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors throughout the city,” Mayor Jazzmin Cobble said. "GDOT’s LMIG funds will assist us in our goal of ensuring safer travels for all motorists and supplying quality parks throughout our recreation and parks system.”

As a part of the road improvement project, city officials submitted a list of 38 street segments that will be completely resurfaced. The Stonecrest City Council will vote on the contract to determine which roads will qualify for the 2023 repaving program, the city said in a statement.