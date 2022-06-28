Fulton County Sheriff addresses overcrowding at jail

"Overcrowding at the jail is an emergency situation, and my team and I are exploring every opportunity to ameliorate this crisis," Sheriff Labat said.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat revealed additional details Tuesday about how the sheriff's office will address overcrowding at the jail on Rice Street.

"Overcrowding at the jail is an emergency situation, and my team and I are exploring every opportunity to ameliorate this crisis," Labat said.

For a short-term solution and to provide immediate relief at 901 Rice Street, Sheriff Labat said a plan has been enacted to temporarily house up to 500 Fulton inmates in neighboring facilities in Cobb County. The Fulton County Sheriff said it's also seeking to house additional inmates at the "underutilized" Atlanta City Detention Center, as well as the Irwin County Detention Center.

"Unlike 901 Rice Street, ACDC and Irwin County are direct-supervision style facilities with unoccupied bed spake which allows each detainee bed space behind a door, which will have an immediate and direct impact on maintaining the safety and well-being of staff and detainees until such time as a new jail is constructed," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Labat said the sheriff's office will continue to "explore progressive measures to achieve best practices and further the humane treatment of all those in their custody and care."