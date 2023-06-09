City of Atlanta approves millions to overhaul Howell Mill Road

City Council approves $21.5 million for Howell Mill Complete Street Project

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Atlanta City Council members approved legislation authorizing $21.5 million for the Atlanta Department of Transportation to acquire contracting services for the Howell Mill Complete Street Project.

Over the last decade, the Howell Mill Road corridor has transformed, but the road has remained mostly the same.

Councilmember Dustin Hillis (District 9) has been pushing for updates along the busy roadway for years now.

"Since being elected as the District 9 Council member, getting the Howell Mill Complete Street Project fully funded and to the construction phase has been one of my highest transportation priorities," Councilman Hillis said.

The project will begin just north of Collier Road along Howell Mill and stretch for about two and half miles down to West Midtown near West Marietta Street. Officials say updates will include repaving, adding new turning lanes and sidewalks, as well as updating bus stops and bike lanes.

Construction is expected to get underway by the end of this year and officials hope to have it completed within the next year to two years. The city is also piloting an incentive program with this project to get large capital projects completed within 12 to 18 months of contract letting.

Councilmember Hillis admittted there will be some growing pains, but that it will eventually be worth it.