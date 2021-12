The incident happened just ahead of rush hour on Monday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Why did the chicken cross the road? Because a chicken truck overturned in Hall County.

The overturned chicken truck is causing road closures at Highway 52 at Old Cornelia Highway just ahead of rush hour on Monday afternoon.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw crews in the area working to clear the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Right now, there are no further details on when this is expected to clear.