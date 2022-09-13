Legal community, politicians and media members pay tribute after death of attorney Page Pate

Page Pate had more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation, and was an 11Alive legal analyst.

ATLANTA — The legal community in Atlanta is mourning the loss of one of their own on social media on Tuesday; several political and media figures also gave condolences.

Page Page, 11Alive's legal analyst, with over 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current.

Pate's son was able to swim back to shore, but he was not, according to officials. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital but later died. He was 55 years old.

Here are some of the statements and remembrances that have been made in tribute to Pate:

The Georgia Innocence Project, of which Pate was a founding member, reached out with a statement,

"The Georgia Innocence Project family is heartbroken at the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and board member Page Pate. A fierce advocate for the criminally accused and unjustly convicted, Page was a visionary founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project twenty years ago. He remained active with our organization over the years, consulting on cases, advising on media strategies, and raising awareness about wrongful convictions and GIP’s work. Page joined GIP’s Board of Directors in 2018 and for the past several years also served on the Board’s Executive Committee and as chair of the Public Relations Committee. Media savvy and passionate about GIP’s mission, Page understood the transformative potential of the stories GIP had to tell, and he was determined to help us harness that power for meaningful reform.

Above all else, we will remember Page’s kindness and generosity, always willing to give anything he could to help, whether it be a personal matter or professional, and never asking for anything in return.

Today, we share our deepest condolences with Page’s family and loved ones as we mourn our collective, devastating loss at his passing. Tomorrow, we will pick up the pieces and honor Page’s memory by continuing the tireless struggle for justice and accountability in our criminal legal system, drawing on Page’s tenacious spirit and grace for inspiration,” said Clare Gilbert, Executive Director of Georgia Innocence Project."

Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers released a statement about his passing on Tuesday,

"The Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (GACDL) was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Page Pate’s passing. The GACDL community sends thoughts of peace and comfort to his family and friends. Page was a larger-than-life person and attorney. Page’s dedication, creativity, knowledge, and compassion for those persons facing prosecution across the United States was legendary. GACDL mourns Page’s death and will endeavor to support the legacy of his work as an attorney."

Many local lawyers, community leaders and journalists took to social media after the sad news was released; here are a few.

Atlanta lawyer who is running for the Democratic seat in Georgia House District 51,

I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of my friend and colleague @pagepate who died saving his son this weekend. He was bright, kind, and generous with his time when he helped me prep for a trial last year. He will be missed by the Georgia criminal defense legal community. — Esther Panitch (@epanitch) September 13, 2022

Democratic Candidate for Attorney General of Georgia and State Senator for the 6th District,

Devastated to hear that my friend @pagepate died this weekend. We were friends for almost 30 years & came from same part of GA. He was brilliant, kind, professional - and could cross examine the hell out of a witness. Such a loss to his family & everyone who loved him. — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) September 13, 2022

Georgia State Senator Elena Parent, representing the 42nd District,

The sudden loss of @pagepate is tragic. His insightful legal commentary on @wabenews — among others — will be very missed. https://t.co/RTVPfu3hMZ — Elena Parent (@elenaparent) September 13, 2022

CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig,

Absolutely. Very saddened by this and wishing condolences to all of Page’s family and friends. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 13, 2022

Georgia State constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis,

Absolutely stunned to hear about the passing of @pagepate. Kind and generous-- a real gem of a lawyer. I will miss our conversations about all things Georgia law. A huge and tragic loss for the Georgia legal community. #gapol — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 13, 2022

ABC News correspondent and former 11Alive reporter Faith Abubéy,

Such a wonderful person and a brilliant legal analyst. He’d pick up the phone anytime you needed him - even on weekends and while he was on vacation. I’m in shock. Gone too soon @pagepate — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) September 13, 2022

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto,

Heartbreaking news - @pagepate was always a gentleman and the fairest, most insightful of legal minds. My most heartfelt thoughts to his family. https://t.co/2wCoH6zoI7 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 13, 2022

Former 11Alive reporter, current WOI Des Moines anchor Chenue Her,