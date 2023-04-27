Pair wanted in deadly shooting at Gwinnett Co. gas station arrested in Illinois: Police

Keonte Anderson, 29, and Jonas Albright-Gillis, 28, will be charged with the murder of Marcus Bush, also known as "Slick Rich Juv," officials said.

Gwinnett County Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday a at Shell gas station.

Keonte Anderson, 29, and Jonas Albright-Gillis, 28, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Illinois after Gwinnett County Police alerted law enforcement about the men's alleged crimes.

Prior to their arrest, investigators in Georgia identified Anderson and Albright-Gillis as suspects after their Audi SUV was spotted driving away from the gas station.

The pair are believed to be involved in the shooting death of Marcus Bush, also known as "Slick Rich Juv." The father of three was found dead behind the gas station at Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter Boulevards.

Investigators believe a shootout began at the pumps after Bush was seen arguing with several men. When officers arrived on scene just before 1 p.m., they found Bush's remains behind the gas station.

Following the shooting, officers learned that the SUV spotted at the scene had traveled to Illinois. Calumet City Police Department in Illinois was alerted of the men and later arrested them.

Anderson and Albright-Gillis are both facing several charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Ablright-Gillis also faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.