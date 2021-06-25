Water main break prompts boil water advisory for portions of City of Palmetto

Here's a look at the neighborhoods impacted.

PALMETTO, Ga. — A 24-hour boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the City of Palmetto.

City officials said the advisory comes after a water main break happened early Friday morning.

This alert is for the following areas:

Main Street from Church Street south to Tommy Lee Cook Road

Broadmoor Subdivision: Anna Avenue James Court Joshua Street

Carl’s Woods Aster Court Alpine Way Bavarian Drive Brooks Street Snowfall Terrace



City officials said residents and businesses should expect air in lines and discolored water. Do not use ice maker or water dispenser on refrigerators.