Did you get a P-EBT card in the mail? Here's why

ATLANTA — Several Georgia parents are receiving EBT benefits in the mail, even without applying for them.

It's not a mistake, it's part of a state program that students may have automatically been enrolled in.

The funds are to help families with children who are enrolled in Georgia schools get some extra help with groceries and food, according to the program's website.

Here's how it works and how you can opt out if you choose to.

What is the P-EBT program?

It's similar to the federal EBT program except this one was made specifically for the pandemic.

The program is made possible by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It helped create a temporary benefit called the Pandemic-EBT. It's meant for children who didn't have access to free or reduced-price school meals during the school year, and for SNAP-eligible children enrolled in childcare and K-12 schools due to the pandemic.

Who is eligible?

All children attending public school or public charter schools who would normally receive free or reduced-price lunch can now receive P-EBT.

It's a broad program and families can check specific eligibility requirements by age and grade level here.

To note, children younger than six in households that received SNAP at any time since Oct. 1, 2020, are also eligible for P-EBT.

My family did not apply for free/reduced lunches and we are also not eligible, but we still received this P-EBT card. Why?

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Human Services said some students are automatically eligible for the benefit if they attend a Community Eligibility Provision school. Families can find a list of schools in Georgia with this delineation here. Parents can also contact their child's school to know if they fall under CEP.

CEP schools generally provide free meals to all students regardless of their household income. Students attending CEP schools are automatically eligible for P-EBT for the 2020-2021 school year.

Why am I getting this card now?

DHS's Division of Family and Children Services announced it wrapped up its issuance schedule and childcare benefits have been released and processed statewide.

"Summer P-EBT is still on target to be distributed to all eligible student families during the month of January," the announcement reads.

The agency said non-SNAP student recipients should wait through January 15, 2022, for card delivery.

Are children being sent this card after spending part of the school year in virtual learning?

In short, yes.

Due to school closures, reduced attendance, or reduced hours caused by the pandemic, households that would typically qualify for free school lunch or reduced-priced meals are eligible to receive benefits on an EBT card to help them buy food for their children, according to the program's guidelines. School closure or a virtual learning stint that lasted at least five consecutive days, or one school week, helped many students qualify.

If you do not qualify for free/reduced lunches, will you be required to pay this money back if spent?

No, according to DHS.

Families who receive P-EBT benefits will not have to pay back the benefits, according to the program's guidelines.

Those who receive the card will have 274 days to use the money on it.

How do I activate the card?

Those who receive a P-EBT card will need to create a PIN number before using it. People can set that up using this website or call 888-421-3281. Families will need to enter 0000 when asked to enter the last four digits of their Social Security Number and then the caller will be asked to select a PIN.

I don't want this benefit, what do I do with the card?

Families who are not interested in receiving the benefit should destroy the P-EBT card, according to DHS. Unused money will go back to Food and Nutrition Services. Benefits that are not used within 274 days will also go back to the fund, guidelines read.

I didn't get a card, but I want to enroll.

Families should wait until Jan. 15 to receive a P-EBT card.

Those who don't can call 877-423-4746.