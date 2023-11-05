Pandemic-era telehealth prescriptions could be nearing end

Patients are often able to meet with doctors and get prescriptions without ever seeing them. But that could soon change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting medication during a virtual appointment could get a lot harder.

Since the start of the pandemic, telehealth has made it a lot easier for people to get access to health care.

Starting today, the ability of health professionals to prescribe controlled medication without meeting the patient will come to an end.

That includes medication for things like sleep, ADHD, anxiety and depression.

There is still hope that access could change.

Federal agencies are working to allow some telehealth practitioners to prescribe some more medication virtually.

In the meantime, doctors worry people who rely on medication could experience withdrawal before they're able to get an appointment with a doctor.

