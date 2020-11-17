Papa John's bringing additional headquarters to The Battery Atlanta

The 60,000 square foot location will include a state-of-the-art test kitchen to serve as the company’s testing ground for continued menu innovation.

ATLANTA — Papa John's announced the new location for its headquarters on Tuesday -- about two months after they said they'd be adding to their existing location in Louisville, Kentucky to Atlanta.

They will open a 60,000 square foot space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County, in the same complex where the Atlanta Braves play.

They said in a news release that the space will be designed to "drive continued menu innovation and optimized integration across marketing, communications, customer experience, operations, HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and development functions."

Papa John’s also expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and continue to expand positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years.

The company’s IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will remain in the Louisville offices. Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London, UK.

"Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John's. “We're excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool."

This marks the third corporate headquarters to be located within The Battery Atlanta, following the Comcast regional headquarters and the thyssenkrupp North American headquarters.