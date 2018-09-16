ATLANTA — Police charged the parents of a 3-year-old after they say the child was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Emory Midtown Hospital staff contacted police Sept. 14 after Sasiya Dixon, 28, and Gilbert Hardy, 40, brought the child to the hospital with injuries.

After speaking with Dixon and Hardy, officers determined the shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue NW. Police searched the home after securing a warrant to find evidence.

Both Dixon and Hardy face cruelty to children and reckless conduct charges in connection to the incident, however police charged Hardy with additional charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

The 3-year-old boy has since been moved to Egleston Hospital, where the child is reported to be stable.

Police, meanwhile, are continuing their investigation.

