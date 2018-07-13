GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an alleged victim of a former Gwinnett County band director charged with rape is now suing the district.

The student's parents allege the district was negligent and should have known about the educator's history.

In 2017, authorities arrested 42-year-old Villie Jones Sr. on four charges of sexual assault, after a student came forward saying she had been sexually assaulted by Jones multiple times. He resigned from his job at South Gwinnett High School.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

PREVIOUS | High school band director accused of raping student multiple times

The lawsuit, filed in federal court last week, names the Gwinnett County school district and several other administrators.

The family, whom 11Alive is not naming as it would identify the alleged victim, is being represented by Melvin Hewitt.

According to the lawsuit, the district was negligent when they hired Jones. The suit claims prior to his employment with the district as a band director at South Gwinnett High School, he had impregnated a sophomore student in North Carolina where he had been employed in a similar position.

11Alive reached out to the Gwinnett County school system for a response, asking whether they knew about Jones' previous history, but they declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. However, they did say Jones passed a background check.

So why didn't parents know about Jones' previous history?

According to the state Department of Education, parents are only allowed to know the teacher's qualifications and their education. But there is no mention about the teacher's personal or work history, or any run-ins they've had with the law.

PHOTOS | Teachers accused of sexual misconduct in 2015-2018

Teachers accused of sexual misconduct in 2015-2016-2017
01 / 26
Hall County Sheriff's Office
02 / 26
Shawnetta Reece (Union County)
03 / 26
04 / 26
05 / 26
06 / 26
07 / 26
Ville Jones, a band director at South Gwinnett High, is charged with four counts of sexual asault.
08 / 26
Sydney Sewell's booking photo via Carroll County Sherrif's Office
09 / 26
A former math teacher from Lambert High School, John David Ubriaco, a 33-yearold male from Dawson County, was arrested on February 24, 2017 by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for having a relationship with a 17-year-old female student.
10 / 26
Xavier Sanders
11 / 26
Julee Sams Impara from Gwinnett County (March 2016) WXIA
12 / 26
Therese Gunn from Gwinnett County (May 2016) WXIA
13 / 26
Christopher Wade Brown, a 37-year-old teacher at Mt. Paran High, admitted having a sexual relationship last year with a female student who was 17
14 / 26
Matthew Curley from Columbia County (November 2015) WXIA
15 / 26
Brian Davidson is accused of having sexual contact with two 17-year-old females
16 / 26
Tera Ashley Horne from Ware County (December 2015)
17 / 26
- Thomas Sickman
18 / 26
Pickens Co. H.S. teacher Daniel Culbreth faces Computer Exploitation of Children and Sexual Assault charges.
19 / 26
Brandon Scholz from Meriwether County (January 2016)
20 / 26
Kayla Emily Zittouer from Effingham County (March 2016)
21 / 26
Michael Applebaum from Gwinnett County (April 2016)
22 / 26
James Everette Buckland from Gwinnett County (October 2015)
23 / 26
Jennifer McCall Hubert from McDuffie County (November 2015)
24 / 26
Tera Ashley Horne from Ware County (December 2015)
25 / 26
Eric Dodson from Thomas County (April 2016)
26 / 26
Jennifer Lynn Robinson from Upson County (Februrary 2016)
© 2018 WXIA