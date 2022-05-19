Parents of man shot, killed by police at Buckhead restaurant say situation could have been avoided

Family of 22-year-old Nygil Cullins said their son was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the shooting.

ATLANTA — 11Alive has now learned the name of the young man Atlanta Police shot and killed at a Buckhead restaurant on Wednesday.

Police said Cullins fired the first shot but his family claims if officers had listened to their warning, none of this would have happened.

Atlanta Police said the shooting happened at Fogo De Chao at 3101 Piedmont Rd NE after receiving a 911 call about an "unruly patron" who also had a gun.

They add that an officer initially found the man near the bar of the restaurant and tried to take him outside. When the officer used is taser, police said it had a negative effect and Cullins tried to walk out of the restaurant.

A security guard tried to tackle him and that's when police said Cullins shot the security guard. Officers then shot Cullins, killing him.

However, Cullins' parents said they called police earlier to tell them their son was suffering with his mental health.

"If you would've come an hour and 15, an hour and 20 minutes early, my son would've still been here. I would've rather him been in the psychiatric hospital than outside in a body bag," Cullins mother, Mya, said