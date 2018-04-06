ATLANTA — For the first time, we're hearing from the parents of a Roswell teen who died during an apparent hazing incident at Louisiana State University.

In September, Max Gruver was found unconscious on a couch at a fraternity house with a blood alcohol content six times the legal limit for driving. He later died at the hospital.

Police said he was taking part in a drinking game in which he was forced to drink every time he got an answer wrong. Four people were charged in the teen's death, one with negligent homicide.

On a Sunday night Dateline special "The College Fraternity Crisis" on NBC, Gruver's parents said it's up to the kids to change hazing culture.

"I think this next generation coming in is going to make the change," said Gruver's mother Rae Ann. "And these kids coming up, I want parents talking to those kids. And say 'No.' When you get to college, say 'No. If you're going to haze me, I'm not doing it.' And if kids start saying no, it will happen."

The governor of Louisiana recently signed the "Max Gruver Act," strengthening the penalties for hazing.

