ATLANTA -- A fire at a park pavilion sent smoke billowing over parts of Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Fire officials, crews were battling a fire at a pavilion at Maddox Park on Donald Lee Howell Parkway.

Smoke from the fire was seen well into Atlanta. An 11Alive viewer sent in a photo from downtown Atlanta clearly showing the smoke.

No information about the cause of the fire has been released.

