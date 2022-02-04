Park Run takes runners along BeltLine in Buckhead, inspires community

The weekly run is done worldwide, including in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — From Tokyo, to Johannesburg, to Atlanta, every Saturday morning runners around the world lace up for a 5K race. The runners have joined together after the coronavirus pandemic threw them off pace for Park Run.

Runners in Atlanta gather in the Buckhead community for Georgia's weekly Park Run. Each person runs for different reasons, but they run together to keep on track.

Jaqueline Small and Anna Sharp tied their laces up Saturday morning, as part of an in-person spring Park Run.

The free weekly event meets before 9 a.m. at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center at 2125 Northside Drive NW. Whether participants are walking, jogging or even skipping along the course, organizers said it's a way to make people feel like they are part of something bigger.

"It's cool that this is happening in cities around the world- that's pretty special," Sharp said.

In the United States, there are 49 Park Runs. For runners in Atlanta, the Park Run happens along the northwest portion of the BeltLine near Bobby Jones.

"Having an opportunity to run with our neighbors in Buckhead, it's a great way to meet people, and stay in shape, and stay active," Small said.

The run is staffed by volunteers and it's free. Runners are asked to register online to get a barcode. Participants are then asked to enter their time after their run to track their progress.

Those who join in on 25 Park Runs will be awarded a free T-shirt, organizers said.

Volunteers said the Park Run events in the U.S. started in 2012 and reached Atlanta before the coronavirus pandemic. Events are now back as scheduled.