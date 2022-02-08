Parkview High evacuated after fire erupts at school, authorities say

The fire department said no one was hurt.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff have evacuated a Gwinnet County high school after a fire broke out inside the building Tuesday.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, crews were called to Parkview High School on Tuesday afternoon.

A district spokesperson said smoke was reported in a bathroom in Building C. The school did evacuate all students and staff.

The fire at the school has since been extinguished, but firefighters are still working to remove smoke from the building, the fire department said.

All students and staff were evacuated and are being released on schedule. No one was hurt in the incident, according to firefighters.

"This situation occurred just before dismissal time. The school has received the all-clear from the fire department to return to the building (except for Building C) and has begun dismissal. That said, buses will be running a little later than usual," the district spokesperson said in a statement.