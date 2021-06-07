Atlanta mayor extends partnership to help homelessness

Nearly 500 people were placed into permanent housing and were provided with wrap-around services during the pandemic with Partners for Home, the mayor's office said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' announced Wednesday the city's partnership with Partners for Home, Inc. will be extended to continue to help homelessness in Atlanta.

The $4.3 million agreement was passed unanimously by City Council, according to a release from the mayor's office.

With the continued partnership, funding will help provide supportive services for Atlanta's homeless impacted by the pandemic. This includes rehousing services and private housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Nearly 500 people were placed into permanent housing and were provided with wrap-around services during the pandemic with Partners for Home, the mayor's office said.

"Caring for our unsheltered population is one of our top priorities," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "Through coordination with our continuum of care organization, Partners for Home, we continue to expand efforts to provide those in need with resources to help them find transition and permanent housing."

On Monday afternoon, six people were cited and arrested for trespassing as they advocated for better treatment for people who are homeless outside Atlanta City Hall.

ATL Homeless Union set up the camps in front of city hall to put pressure on the city's leaders to invest pandemic relief funds in long-term housing solutions for the homeless, according to a release from city council candidate Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

According to the mayor's office, $1.5 million was allocated for emergency funding for homeless and displaced individuals in 2020. The amount was matched by another $1.5 million by charities.

In 2019, the city partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to raise $50 million to provide 550 homes for the city’s homeless population.