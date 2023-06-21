Pasco County crews rescue fallen horse in swimming pool

Authorities say the horse is doing OK.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — With plenty of hot weather rolling across the Tampa Bay area, it seems like farm animals are also trying to cool themselves off with a quick swim.

That was the case for one horse in Pasco County, but unfortunately, it proved to be a dangerous situation for the animal.

Firefighters with the Pasco County Fire Rescue were called at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Frontier Drive after receiving a report of a horse that fell off a deck and landed into a family's swimming pool, the agency said in a Facebook post.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found the horse stuck in the swimming pool and immediately began to help calm it down.

Assistance was called in to bring the department's large animal rescue equipment and started to take the horse out of the pool.

In a video included in the social media post, rescue crews are seen carefully lifting up the horse with a forklift out of the water after securing a hoisting harness on it. When the front legs of the horse are taken out of the water, crews are heard talking to each to help bring the back legs out of the pool as well.

Eventually, crews were able to rescue the horse and bring it back to the ground.