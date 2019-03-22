ATLANTA — One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed into a suspected ride share vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Atlanta Police.

It happened at the intersection of Perry Blvd. and Johnson Rd. NW.

Lyft driver convicted of raping college student sentenced

Police said it appears the driver of a sedan was travelling west on Perry Blvd. and drove through a red light at Johnson Rd. While proceeding through the intersection, the sedan was struck by a semi-truck that was travelling south on Johnson Rd, according to police. The driver of the sedan was also injured and taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

The driver, 29-year-old Aaron Ragins, is facing charges. Atlanta Police said they believe the driver worked for Uber.

11Alive has reached out to Uber for a statement and has yet to hear back.

RELATED STORIES: