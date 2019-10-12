GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police said the crime happened near 1100 block of Desota Street and Mill Street at around 8 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 20-year-old man of Gainesville received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back while he was a passenger of a vehicle in the area, police said.

According to police, three suspects wearing black hoodies fired multiple shots at the victim and fled in an unknown vehicle. The victim was driven to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Two parked vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

Police said this is an active investigation and that they are seeking the public’s assistance with the case. You can contact Investigator Raper at 770-535-3783 with any information.

