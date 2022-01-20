Pastor facing false imprisonment charges with wife denounces allegations

The pastor joined his lawyer for a press conference, denouncing the charges.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Griffin pastor now facing false imprisonment charges, along with his wife, is disputing the allegations. Griffin Police Tuesday announced 55-year-old Curtis Bankston, the founder of One Step Faith Ministries, and his wife, Sophia Simms Bankston, were allegedly using their home as an unlicensed group home, where at least eight individuals ranging in age from 23 to 65 were being kept.

Curtis is now facing kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. His wife was arrested Thursday morning and is also facing false imprisonment charges. On Thursday afternoon, hours after his wife's arrest, Curtis joined his lawyer and other pastors for a news conference, denouncing the charges.

According to police, most if not all of the individuals were mentally or physically disabled and could not care for themselves. Last week, Griffin Fire responded to the home on Valley Road for a patient having a seizure. Firefighters found the door to the basement was dead-bolted and needed to go through a window to reach the patient in the basement. Based on what they saw, the fire department then called Griffin Police.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant, it was determined Curtis Bankston, with help from his wife, was responsible for locking the individuals in the home's basement at certain times, according to police.

In a statement, Bankston's attorney, Dexter Wimbish, claimed the reports from police are "fraught with misinformation."

"First, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance Ministries has not been operating a group home but a Christian Ministry that supplies room and board to individuals who have often times been homeless or wards of the state. The ministry does not control the finances of these individuals but rather their finances are controlled by a personal conservator or financial representative. I personally have copies of those payments," Wimbish stated.

At the news conference, Wimbish produced documents that he claimed proves the Bankstons have been giving the best care they could to the residents, not profiting off them, and at worst violated a zoning and permitting ordinance for operating a facility out of their home.

Most of the residents have been moved out of the home while police continue their investigation.