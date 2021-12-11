x
Patient dies following ambulance crash, Fairburn Police say

Authorities said the incident is a single-vehicle crash and the patient inside of the ambulance has died.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving an ambulance Friday evening.

The crash happened at W. Campbellton St. near Golightly St. in Fairburn shortly after 7 p.m., according to Fairburn Police. 

Credit: 11Alive

The ambulance driver is talking to officers at the scene, as Georgia State Patrol is taking the lead on the investigation, Fairburn Police said. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

