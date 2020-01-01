PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 65-year-old man was killed in a house fire just before the new year on Tuesday night.

At 11:04 p.m., Paulding County Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the home off Trace Road. The initial 911 call was placed by a neighbor who indicated an elderly male, the only resident, might be at home.

A Paulding County sheriff’s deputy was the first to arrive on scene and reported a fully involved two-story home.

During search and rescue operations, the roof collapsed, according to Lt. Steve Mapes, forcing crews out of the home and into a defensive mode.

The fire was under control at around midnight.

During overhaul operations, Mapes said units discovered the body of the man inside the home. Because of this, they requested assistance from the State of Georgia Fire Marshall’s office, which he said is standard protocol for fires involving fatalities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and authorities have not identified the man killed.

