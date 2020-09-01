CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man previously arrested for child molestation is back in custody.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says Paul Sherwood Lyle, Jr. was arrested on Jan. 8, 2020 after violating a protection order.

According to a release, the arrest is related to a previous incident that happened in 2017. At that time, Lyle was charged with Child Molestation and Sexual Battery Against a Child Under 16.

On Jan. 6, 2020 police say Lyle made contact with a 15-year-old and convinced the minor to go to the home of the previous victim in an attempt to intimidate the witness.

The Clayton County District Attorney's Office says the actions are a direct violation of a protection order filed against Lyle.

The Sheriff's Office Elite Fugitive Squad, the Stalking Unit, and the Clayton County DA's office arrested Lyle at the corner of Creekwood and Doublegate Lane at an elementary school bus stop.

Police say he had no reason to be there and was found with a bottle of pink fingernail polish in his pocket.

Lyle is being held at the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated stalking and influencing witness. Bond has not been set at this time.

