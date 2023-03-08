Gainesville teen killed after starting argument with man, deputies say

The teen, Paul Statham, Jr., had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville teenager is dead after getting into an argument with a 31-year-old man and pulling out a gun, Hall County deputies say.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators said they were called to a home along Southchase Drive just off Roy Parks Road Wednesday around 9 p.m. to address an argument involving gunshots.

Deputies found 17-year-old Paul Statham, Jr., dead. He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

The man involved had also been shot in the pelvic area, according to investigators, and he was rushed to the hospital where he is still a patient.

Investigators believe the teen arrived at the home and started a verbal argument with the man. When the teen pulled out a gun and shot at the man, a third person at the scene shot Statham and killed him.

"That person has cooperated with the HCSO investigation and has not been charged," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The investigation remains active."