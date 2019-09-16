PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Paulding County, Georgia.

Authorities said that the body of the man was found inside of a burning vehicle on Vinson Mountain Crossing in Rockmart on August 26.

Initially, authorities were unable to identify the body. Forensic pathologists at the GBI Crime Lab were later able to identify the man as 24-year-old Austin James Nicholson.

Provided

On Sept. 12, authorities arrested 23-year-old Akeyla Xemeja Philpot. She's charged with murder, arson, influencing witnesses and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police said they expected more arrests to follow in the coming weeks.

provided

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.

911 Call: Body found in burned out car

