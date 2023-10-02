Sketch released: Paulding County deputies ask public for help identifying man

After searching DNA databases and looking at his fingerprints and dental records, investigators haven't been able to identify him.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man – depicted in the sketch below.

On July 27, the Paulding County Sheriff said deputies responded to the dumpsters at a Zaxby's along Hillside Overlook in Dallas, Georgia, where the man was found dead.

He was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab, where an autopsy was performed. The autopsy confirmed the man died as a result of an overdose and no foul play was suspected in his death, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies have been working with the GBI to try to identify him. However, after searching DNA databases and looking at his fingerprints and dental records, investigators haven't been able to identify him.

The sheriff's office estimated the man to be in his 30s or 40s. He was estimated to be 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was found dead wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, brown sandals and a black bandana, deputies said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

