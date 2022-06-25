Two children killed, two injured in Paulding County house fire

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Two children are dead and two others injured after a house fire in Paulding County Friday night.

At this time, details are limited. However, the county's fire department said they were sent to the home on Woodwind Drive around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

All of the victims at this time are said to be children, according to the fire department.

They add that the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation into what happened at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.