Law enforcement in Paulding County dispel rumor of serial killer

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Dallas Police Department responded to a Facebook post that had evidently been shared around with the rumor.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in Paulding County took to social media on Saturday to dispel a rumor of a serial killer in the area.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office highlighted a post that had evidently been posted to a popular area marketplace page, stating there was a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Paulding."

The post claimed that someone would hit cars with women alone in them and then, once they pulled over, abduct them - adding that there had allegedly been "multiple disappearances."

"Have you seen this Facebook post on a local Paulding County yard sale page? If so, please stop sharing this information as we do not have anything to substantiate its truth," the Paulding County Sheriff's Office posted.

That post was also endorsed by the Dallas Police Department, which wrote: "Please read this information post from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office."