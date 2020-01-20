PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The 16-year-old daughter of a Paulding County Sheriff's Office sergeant is due for brain surgery tomorrow morning, as she and her family try to recover from an ordeal that has impacted them now for months.

According to a GoFundMe posted by a family friend, Alexis Whitley was rear-ended by a pickup truck going more than 50 miles per hour in October. The driver, the post says, was speeding, distracted and underinsured.

"In one moment, Alexis went from being a vibrant, incredibly intelligent young girl with big goals to one who is in constant pain with brain swelling and severe neck injuries," the family friend, Linda Jean Barrett, wrote in the GoFundMe post. "In that same moment, this family went from thriving to struggling."

To visit the GoFundMe page and help the Whitley family, click here

It's left a family who, the friend wrote, is "always putting others' needs in the forefront" struggling both with her trauma and the medical bills that have come with her care.

Alexis' father is Sgt. Michael Whitley in the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Barrett explained that while the family has medical insurance, their deductibles are "very high."

Her surgery on Tuesday will be to relieve pressure on her brain, the family told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross.

"First of all, they need your prayers," the friend wrote. "And importantly, the financial impact of all they continue to suffer is threatening this family's home."

With the surgery scheduled for tomorrow, Barrett provided an update to the GoFundMe.

"Her family wants you to know that they are very thankful for the prayers and donations they have been receiving thus far," she wrote. "Please continue to keep Alexis and her family in your prayers."

MORE HEADLINES

'So grateful that he's still alive': After fire burns 60 percent of man's body, family finds strength and hope

Wearing boots to interview: From life in prison to Tyler Perry job offer, Darrell Hall ready to work

Baby's organs donated after Christmas tragedy