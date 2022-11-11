'I want the truth' | Aunt of Paulding County woman continues to push for answers after her niece was found shot inside her bathroom

Heather Turner's husband, Andy, found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom in Dallas, Georgia on May 4, 2017.

DALLAS — It's been five years since Heather Turner's husband said he found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom at their home on Buck Trail in Dallas, Georgia.

It's 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andy Turner called 911. He told the 911 dispatcher, "My wife just shot herself."

During the 14-minute 911 call, Andy said, "I was in the bedroom and I heard the noise." The dispatcher asked Andy, "You heard her?" He replied, "And I found her."

In the 911 call, Andy alleged he found Heather in the shower. "I'm getting her out of the shower," said Turner on the 911 call. He also told the dispatcher he was going to turn the water off.

During the 911 call, Andy's parents arrived on the scene before first responders. At about the 12-minute mark in the call, the dispatcher asked Andy's dad, "You believe she's beyond all help?" He replied, "Yes, ma'am."

The Paulding County Coroner Lindsey Eberhart put in her report that officers arrived at 6:13 a.m., followed by EMS at 6:15 a.m. In her report, she stated Heather was found naked on her back on the bathroom floor. She also noted, "... a wall near the toilet had appeared to be washed." Eberhart requested the GBI medical examiner take possession of Heather's body for an autopsy.



Five years later, her death remains labeled as "undetermined." It's an open investigation, according to both the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Paulding County District Attorney said he could not comment on the open investigation.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reached Andy by phone on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, but he refused an interview. He did say the truth will come out and when Alcorn asked what that meant he told him to "buy the book and watch the movie." Alcorn asked him to elaborate and Andy refused.



Heather Turner's aunt Cindy Kloch said her niece was full of personality.

"Oh, she was majestic, she was so charming and so full of joy. I know everybody says she lit up a room but just her sense of humor and kindness were outstanding," she said.

Alcorn asked Kloch if there was any indication that Heather wanted to commit suicide. "None, None whatsoever. She would not have done that with her daughter feet away from her in the next room," Kloch explained.



Andy and Heather have a daughter who was 8-years-old at the time of her death.

The coroner's report also indicated a note was left. The report stated the note read, "I'm sorry, I love you." Alcorn asked Kloch about the note.

"Yes, I believe Heather wrote that note. I believe it was stuck on something small, long before she passed away. Heather was a note writer. She wrote songs, she was very wordy and she expressed her heart. So, 'Why now would you not leave a note if you’re such a writer and express yourself so thoroughly, why wouldn’t Heather leave a note for her daughter?'" Kloch questioned.



Andy has not been named a suspect. However, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said he's not been ruled out as a suspect either. 11Alive confirmed Turner has declined on multiple occasions to have a formal interview with detectives. He's never been interviewed by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Kloch said she just wants to know the truth.



"If it’s suicide, call it suicide. Let’s close the case and everyone get on with their lives. Show me that evidence, prove it was suicide and I’m okay with that," said Kloch.



Kloch said she won't give up until she finds out what happened to her niece,

"I can’t not think about it. I can’t forget about it. It just won’t go away. I think of her all the time," she said.