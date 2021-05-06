Paulding County woman reported missing found dead in car submerged in creek

Amanda Lindley, 36, had been reported missing early Wednesday after not showing up to work.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A woman reported missing early Wednesday morning in Paulding County after she didn't show up for work was found dead later in the day, inside her car submerged in Sweetwater Creek.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Amanda Lindley was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. after not arriving to work at a convenience store in Douglas County.

The sheriff's office said at around 4:20 p.m. later in the afternoon, they received a call from family members who had been searching for Lindley and reported that they believed they had found her car submerged in the creek.

Deputies who arrived on scene found evidence "suggesting the possibility a vehicle may have left the roadway and could be submerged in the rain-swollen creek," the sheriff's office said. A specialty dive team from Carroll County was called in to assist, and divers found Lindley at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

"This accident is currently under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol who may be contacted for additional information," the sheriff's office said. "Thus far, there are no suspicious of foul play involved in Lindley’s death. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is going to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death."