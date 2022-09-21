Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs

All eligible Georgians should log into their Georgia Gateway accounts and verify their personal information and contact preferences are up-to-date.

ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids.

The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350.

According to the department of human services, those who have email as their contact preference should receive money first.

Those who have email and U.S. mail listed as contact will start receiving payments beginning next week.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last month that he dedicated more than one billion dollars to help vulnerable Georgians deal with inflation and the economic impact of COVID-19.

How eligibility works

If you were enrolled Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs by July 31, 2022, you are eligible (this includes anyone in the active enrollees' assistance unit).

Georgians who are enrolled in more than one of the previously mentioned programs will received one cash assistance payment.

DHS will be communicating with eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal - it appears you won't need to do anything on your end, the state will arrange the payment.

Funds for this revenue award are coming from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund which was part of the American Rescue Plan act, his team announced.

For more assistance, eligible Georgians should contact the DHS.