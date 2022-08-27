FAA investigating after helicopter experiences tail strike at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Two people were on board.

ATLANTA — Emergency crews were called to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta Saturday night after a helicopter had a rough landing.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said a helicopter fell 3 to 4 feet as it had technical issues. Several emergency vehicles were on the runway tending to the aircraft, video shows.

Federal Aviation Authority officials said the Bell 505 helicopter landed safely after experiencing a tail strike around 9:15 p.m.

The two people inside were having issues landing but were able to get out, authorities said. No one was hurt, according to the FAA.

