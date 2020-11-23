The 12 and 13-year-old told the deputy they were riding bikes when they stopped to see the animals on property she owns

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Peach County woman is charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly pointed a gun at two kids riding their bikes on property she owned.

According to an incident report, it happened Sunday afternoon at an address on Rowland Circle. It initially came in as a trespassing call.

When the deputy got to the scene, witnesses told him that the woman – identified as 52-year-old Patricia Compton – had pulled a gun on "two juveniles."

She told the deputy she got a call from neighbors that two people were on her property. The report notes it wasn't her home, but a piece of land that houses a construction shop and animals

She said she grabbed her gun and drove from her home to confront the trespassers. One ran back home while another stayed behind.

Both minors, an unnamed 13-year-old and 12-year-old, told the responding deputy they were riding their bikes and went to go look at the animals. They said Compton arrived and told them to “Stop or I’ll shoot you.”

The deputy then asked if she'd pointed her gun at them, and she said no. She then said she didn’t remember what happened, but that she didn’t realize they were minors.

After listening to statements, the deputy determined that Compton wasn’t in immediate danger or faced a threat to her life.

“Mrs. Compton was not on scene when the juveniles entered the property, and decided to approach and engage them without waiting for law enforcement to arrive, indicating that she was never in fear for her safety,” reads the report.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Her gun was taken as evidence along with statement forms from both juveniles.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Compton has been released on bond.