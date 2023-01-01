Peach Drop makes long-awaited return with thousands in attendance

The last time Georgians were able to witness the Peach Drop was in 2019. Saturday night, they are back for more.

ATLANTA — With less than two hours before the Peach Drop, thousands showed up to Underground Atlanta to celebrate the New Year with music and food.

Most people 11Alive spoke with said this is their first time coming to the Peach Drop.

"I just cannot wait until the new year," Mariah Reddick said. "This is my first time coming down here and I'm seriously shaking because I'm just - it's a burst of excitement!"

Reddick was one of the first ones to arrive for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, this is Mike Raftery's fourth time witnessing the Peach Drop.

"If you've never seen the Peach Drop, it's outstanding... spectacular," he added. "Everybody gets up. It just gives you goosebumps just thinking about it."

He was easy to spot, wearing a bright white suit.

"I worked at Grady Hospital, in the burn unit and I know what it's like for the nurses going through the pandemic," he said. "It's just been unreal, but I like to make people laugh so that's why I do this. [Also], it's fresh, it's new, it's clean. It's a new year."

This is the first Peach Drop since 2019. The celebration was halted due to the pandemic. Officials said they expect more than 50,000 people at the festivities.

Jada Erskine, 23, is one of them.

"I heard that it was coming back this year and I was like, 'I've never been.' I'm old enough to come now so I was like, 'Why not?" she said.

Erskine went with her friend, Brianna Burton.

"I think everybody is excited to be back together so it's a good experience for everyone to collaborate and enjoy their time," Burton said. "I think there's not so much tension now that we're free to be out. It took us like four hours to park."

Erskine echoed that thought.

"Everybody needed this after being cooped up inside all day and being scared," she said. "I think this is a perfect time for everyone to reunite and have fun."

Frederich Dunigan and Octavia Dunigan drove from McDonough to witness the Peach Drop for their first time.

"Just everybody trying to come together in 2023 and get rid of 2022 and just vibe out in Atlanta, Georgia," Frederich said.

As we say goodbye to 2022, folks say hello to resolutions.

"My resolution is to have fun, graduate college and to save money," Erskine said.

"Maybe go to the gym," Burton said.

"Get better grades, football, going D1. That’s really it," Sijae Lopez, 14, said.

"The only resolution I have is to make this year better than last year to be honest. I wouldn’t change anything except to make it better," Frederich added.