Person shot in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on scene of a shooting at a home in Buckhead.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at a home off Peachtree Battle Avenue NW.
That street is currently closed as a result.
Officers did not provide any details, but 11Alive has a crew on scene and is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.