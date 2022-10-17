Police make arrest in Buckhead homicide after man found shot dead outside home

Christopher Eberhart, 57, was found Thursday just off Peachtree Battle Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police have charged someone in the murder of a man outside a Buckhead home on Peachtree Battle Avenue last week, they announced Monday. They said a man involved in a crash in a stolen car was responsible for Christopher Eberhart's death.

They believe the suspect, Travis Landry, and another man were involved in an earlier crash. One victim was detained and the man who they think murdered Eberheart was able to get away.

That's when they say the suspect carjacked Eberhart a few hours later and shot him to death during a confrontation. He was apprehended in Alabama in Eberhart's pick-up truck. A second person in the truck was also arrested for his involvement in the stolen car.

ORIGINAL STORY: We are expected to learn more about a shooting that happened last week that left a man dead in front of a Buckhead home.

Christopher Eberhart, 57, was found Thursday just off Peachtree Battle Avenue. Atlanta Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if he lived in the area.

A witness told 11Alive that it was her 9-year-old daughter that discovered the body on the way to school. The woman was able to call 911.

Police have not identified any suspects yet, either.