'Peace within yourself' | 94-year-old WWII veteran shares what Independence Day means to him

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City hosted its Fourth of July parade for the 50th year Tuesday morning. The city honored a 94-year-old veteran who served for more than 20 years.

Jim Rogers served in World War II, The Korean War, and multiple tours in Vietnam. He got to be the grand marshal for the parade.

The kids were taking in all the excitement, especially 10-year-old Antonio and his brother Jackson.

"Pretty fun, because we got all the candy," Antonio said.

However, no one was having more fun than Jim.

"You don't what's coming until it gets ya," he said.

He rode in on a red Corvette– the first car of the parade. Jim served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years. He's a man of few words but had this to say about the war.

"There's not ever a war– not ever– worth the fight," Jim said.

Here's what freedom means to him.

"Peace within yourself," Jim continued. "You can never have peace in the world, but you can have it in yourself."

Jim added he finds his peace at home with his wife Luann Rogers.

"I was in the service 10 years," Luann said. When asked what branch, she said laughing, "No– his service!"

The couple said they have been married since 1957.

"It's tough on me, really, because there are days where you wonder if he's going to come home alive," Luann said.

Jim did come home. He proudly shows off his bronze star.

Luann said watching her husband in the parade meant everything to her.

"It made my heart stop," Luann said. "I'm so proud of him."

On top of peace, Independence Day to Jim and Luann is about life, love, and the little things.

"Hot dogs, freedom, family– Thank God for the men who made this day possible," Luann said.