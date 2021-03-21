2 teens killed when car erupts in flames after Peachtree City crash, police say

It happened on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road - just south of Braelinn Road.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two teens died Saturday night in a wreck in Peachtree City, police said. The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road - just south of Braelinn Road, Peachtree City Police Lt. Christopher Hyatt said.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Kevin Allen. Police said both teens were local to the community. Allen was a recent graduate of Starr's Mill High School where the 16-year-old who died was a current sophomore, police told 11Alive.

Hyatt said the two were traveling north in a small car on Robinson Road when the driver struck an SUV going southbound. Police said the teen's car immediately erupted in flames. Both of the boys inside the car were deceased before any rescue attempts could be conducted, police said.

The driver of the SUV was able to get himself and his two children out of the vehicle before it became engulfed as well, police said. One of the occupants of the SUV sustained injuries officers described as not life-threatening.

Authorities are working on reconstructing the collision, they said.

"At this time, it appears the 19-year-old driver of the passenger car lost control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in his vehicle colliding with the SUV," police said in a statement. "It does appear that speed played a factor in this collision, but final results of the investigation are forthcoming."

A school spokesperson said grief counselors will be available for students and staff Monday.

Officer Donte Phillips with Peachtree City police said, "It’s really tough for this department and its members. We did have police chaplains speak with the families but it’s devastating for the families to go through this experience."