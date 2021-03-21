2 teens killed when car erupts in flames after Peachtree City crash, police say

It happened on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road - just south of Braelinn Road.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two teens died Saturday night in a wreck in Peachtree City, police said.

The collision happened on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road - just south of Braelinn Road, Peachtree City Police Lt. C. Hyatt said.

He said the two, ages 16 and 19, were traveling north on Robinson Road when the driver struck another vehicle going southbound. Police said their vehicle immediately erupted in flames.

Authorities are working on reconstructing the collision to determine the cause.

Police have not identified the two deceased, however, they said they were local to the community.

An earlier version of this story identified the victims as a 16 and 20 year old, however, police corrected the ages since.