Firefighters battle blaze at Walmart in Peachtree City, officials say

Peachtree City Fire and Police crews are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Crews are working to contain a fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City Wednesday evening.

Firefighters are responding to the Walmart at 2717 Highway 54. Smoke was seen billowing by nearby shopping plazas. As the crews were struggling with water pressure, Peachtree City authorities called Fayette and Peachtree City Water Department to help. Coweta Fire and Fayette Fire also came to assist.

Peachtree City Fire and Police crews are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

Officials said three police officers took themselves to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews are still working to put out the fire, authorities said.

Photos | Fire at Walmart in Peachtree City 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.