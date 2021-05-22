Hearing jets over Atlanta? Metro police say not to worry

The Atlanta Air Show has some powerful fighter jets in town for the weekend. Some residents have already heard their practice runs.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At least two police departments in metro Atlanta are addressing recent jet noise and sightings in the area to help neighbors know what's going on.

While various aircraft over Atlanta aren't unusual with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on the southside, some special guests to the area have apparently gotten some extra attention.

As such, police in both Senoia and Peachtree City have taken to social media to let folks know that the jets seen and heard above their cities are connected to an airshow happening at a nearby airfield over the weekend.

"We are sure you have all heard the planes and jets today. We wanted to make you aware of the airshow this weekend at Falcon Field in Peachtree City," Senoia Police said.

Peachtree City Police opted for a simpler message.

"Yes, there is an air show this weekend. The jet noise you are hearing is a practice," the department said.

It's all part of the 2021 Atlanta Air Show which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday near Peachtree City. And some of the jets involved - which are likely the ones heard making practice runs - including the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II Demo Team and the Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team.

Also scheduled, according to the event website, are the F-16 Fighting Falcons an attack helicopter demonstration, and several other aircraft.