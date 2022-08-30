Line Creek Brewing recalls lager for 'bad yeast strain'

The Peachtree City brewery announced it's recalling its latest batch of Maverick Lager.

Line Creek Brewing Co. based in Peachtree City announced it's recalling its latest batch of Maverick Lager on Tuesday.

"There was a bad yeast strain that we got and were not aware of. Anything with a July and August date are being recalled. Nothing to worry about health-wise, it just doesn't taste good like Maverick should!" the brewery said to a commenter on its Facebook page.

Line Creek sells its beers to retail establishments in Fayette, Coweta, Fulton and other metro Atlanta counties, according to its website.

The business is advising customers that if they've purchased the lager from the taproom or in the market in the past to months to exchange it for the beer of one's choice.