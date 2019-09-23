PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Peachtree City due to a broken water main on Tower Road.

According to Fayette County Water, the broken water main caused pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels.

When this occurs, a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from back flow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens who have experienced water outages or low water pressure are advised to boil their water before use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after it reaches a full rolling boil.

Customers should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the Fayette County Water System that the system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system has been deemed safe for human consumption.

Upon completion of repairs and restoration of water service, bacteria samples will be collected and analyzed. Bacteria testing takes 24 hours for completion.

Here is what you should do during a boil water advisory:

(Information provided by the CDC)

Boiling water

To boil water

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

• Filter water using clean cloth.

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

NOTE: Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

